Prince Harry is encouraging his son Archie's cheeky side.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb on Wednesday to talk about returning to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition for service members and veterans that he founded in 2014, as a father of son Archie, who will turn 3 in May, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months.

When Kotb asked what a typical Wednesday is like for Harry, he replied that "it revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible."

"This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it's really hard," Prince Harry, 37, said. "But when your kids and you are in the same place, it's really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else."

"But he often gets us off them, as well, so that's also a nice thing," he continued.

When the host asked if Archie inherited some of Prince Harry's famous cheekiness, Harry said he thought so.

"I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive," he said. "There's so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there's also so much to worry about."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry added, "My sort of mantra now every day, it's a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don't have burnout, but it's trying to make the world a better place for my kids. Otherwise, what's the point in bringing kids into this world, right? It's a responsibility that I feel as a parent and that you probably feel as a parent as well."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day two of the Invictus Games 2020 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Reflecting on what he loved about fatherhood, Prince Harry said, "All of it."

"The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right?" he said.

Harry also said Archie is at an age where he asks a lot of questions — "why this, why that, why that?"

"I give him the most honest answer that I can until he's satisfied," Harry said.

When it comes to bringing Archie and Lili to the Invictus Games someday, Harry tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive cover story, "We can't wait!" — and he's already introduced the competition to his son.

"I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it," Harry says.

"I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too," he continued. "Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it's so unfiltered and honest."

Prince Harry also shares that he's a "proud papa" after daughter Lili took her first step.