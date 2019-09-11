Prince Harry Takes to the Trading Floor Phones for Annual Charity Event Honoring 9/11 Victims

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC

Prince Harry is putting his investment skills to the test.

On Wednesday morning, the prince took to the phones to secure some top-dollar deals in the financial district of London — and helped close a deal worth more than a billion dollars.

The prince, 34, helped close a government bond worth £1 billion ($1.25 billion) when he was guest of honor at an annual he BGC Charity Day, held by BGC Partners — a fundraiser which has taken place on the anniversary of 9/11 for the last 15 years honoring those who were lost during the World Trade Center attack in New York City on September 11, 2001.

The annual charity event commemorates the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald and the 61 EuroBrokers employees who lost their lives in the attacks on the Twin Towers. Some of the money raised during the event also went to Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation— an adaptive sports contests for veterans and serving armed forces members.

Harry began his Wednesday visit by meeting international former Invictus Games competitors before he was shown how to do deals over the phone.

The recent trading floor event came at a special time for the Invictus Games charity. On Tuesday evening, Harry marked the 5th anniversary of the first contests. The prince praised the athletes who had “completely changed how we view disability, how we view mental health. This is all of them.”

“We merely created a platform in order for them to shine and it’s genuinely been one of the greatest honors of my life to get to know all you guys and to see you through this process,” Harry said in his inspiring speech about the charity’s anniversary. “We’ve had some laughs, we’ve had some tears, and I can’t ever thank you enough for the impact that you have had across the world, to be able to create a better understanding for those people who put the uniform on.”