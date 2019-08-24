Prince Harry Takes a Break from His Summer Vacation to Attend Rugby League Challenge Cup Final

Image zoom Adam Holt -WPA Pool/Getty Images

After relaxing in the south of France with wife Meghan Markle and their 3-month-old son, Archie, Prince Harry returned to his royal duties to attend the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final on Saturday.

The royal, who has been patron of the Rugby Football League since 2016, arrived at Wembley Stadium to meet with players and coaches from the National Year 7 boys champions, who played in a match earlier in the day.

Harry also met players from the Leeds Rhinos Women team, who recently won the Women’s Challenge Cup, and the winners of Saturday’s Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final.

He then took in the match before presenting the Challenge Cup to the winners.

Image zoom Adam Holt -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry has been a longtime supporter of rugby, and takes part in programs and initiatives that help support athletics and the idea that sports can promote mental well-being in both children and adults.

His successful Paralympic-style Invictus Games remains one of the royal’s biggest passion projects.

Image zoom Adam Holt -WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Elite sportspeople now focus heavily on their mental approach to training and competing,” Harry said in 2017. “They know that a perfectly fit body cannot win on the court, on the field, in the ring, or on the track if the mind is not focused. We have all seen professional athletes lose races or matches due to unforced errors. It is no different for anyone in high-pressure roles.

“I saw how important physical conditioning was and how we always warmed up before every run or loaded march to reduce the risk of injury. We should have the same approach to conditioning for our mental health too,” he said.

Image zoom Adam Holt -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Press Association via AP

Harry and Meghan recently traveled to the French Riviera to stay in Elton John’s villa overlooking the Mediterranean. The previously traveled as a family to Ibiza, where they celebrated Meghan’s 38th birthday around August 4.

This isn’t the only travel on the Sussexes’ calendar. They are also expected to use part of their summer holiday to head to Balmoral Castle to spend time with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. Next month, they will embark on a long-haul flight to Africa for Archie’s first official overseas visit.