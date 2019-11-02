Prince Harry Has the Sweetest Response When Young Student Calls Him Handsome During Japan Trip

Image zoom Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Prince Harry may have made the trip to Japan solo, but wife Meghan Markle wasn’t far from his mind.

While visiting with a group of local schoolchildren before Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final, the royal dad shared a sweet moment with a student who commented on how handsome he was as they posed for a group photo.

In an adorable clip posted on The Royal Family Channel Twitter account, Harry can be seen playfully pointing to his wedding ring and saying, “I’m married!” much to the delight of the rest of the children, who could be heard laughing.

Ahead of the match, Harry also had a laugh with Japanese Paralympic hopefuls, after finding out that one of them was rooting for South Africa to defeat England.

“I’ll have a word later,” Harry quipped. “You might not be getting selected.”

Image zoom Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince Harry Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Following the match, which England lost 32-12, Harry gave South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a big hug in a sweet moment that was captured on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

“Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you,” Harry wrote.

“To the whole of South Africa – rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you. After last months visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy!” he added.

Image zoom Prince Harry with Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane and Mbongeni Mbonambi of South Africa Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images

Image zoom Prince Harry with South Africa team Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images

Although Meghan, 38, stayed at home with the couple’s 6-month-old son Archie, the royal mom previously shared that they would be cheering England on from afar.

Ahead of the big day, Meghan told U.K. outlet The Daily Telegraph that Archie would be wearing a special onesie in honor of the team.

Harry also included a photo of little Archie wearing a team jersey in a message sent to the English team.

“He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive,” player Sam Underhill said on Friday, according to Hello! “He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with son Toby Melville/Getty Images

The trip marks Prince Harry’s first official visit to Japan — just weeks after father Prince Charles joined royals from around the world in attending the enthronement ceremony for Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, was present the last time England and South Africa met in the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris in 2007. He became patron of RFU All Schools in 2013 and patron of the Rugby Football Union in 2017, succeeding his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Harry, who wore a red poppy during the match, will return to the U.K. on Sunday in preparation for Remembrance Week.