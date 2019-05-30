Prince Harry's Snuck in a Sweet Nod to Wife Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Prince Harry has wife Meghan Markle top of mind — even when they’re apart.

The new father teamed up with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on Wednesday for two events at Buckingham Palace: meeting with ICC Cricket World Cup team captains before heading outside for a garden party.

Although Meghan stayed home with baby Archie, Harry made sure to spend time speaking to representatives from each of her four royal patronages — Mayhew, the National Theatre, Smart Works and the Association of Commonwealth Universities — at the event.

Smart Works, an organization which helps vulnerable and longterm unemployed women regain the skills and confidence to get into work, thanked Meghan for inviting them to the garden party and shared photos from the outing on Instagram.

“On behalf of everyone at Smart Works, we want to say a huge thank you to the Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal for inviting us to attend the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,” they wrote. “We were thrilled to be able to invite our three longest-standing volunteers, Beth, Leanda and Laura (who between them have given over thirty years in service to our clients) and our incredible, dedicated regional Chairs to join our Chair and CEO for an inspirational afternoon to celebrate the wonderful community we all share in.”

Harry also met with a representative of African Parks Network (of which he is President), a mental health consultant for the Invictus Games and others who received an invitation from him for their work with causes close to his heart.

“The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a means of recognizing guests for the good work they are doing in their communities, a tradition steeped in history and dating back to the 1860s during Queen Victoria’s reign,” according to a post about the event on the couple’s @SussexRoyal Instagram page.

Harry, 34, looked dapper in his suit during the event. He accessorized with a top hat, which he mostly carried, and an umbrella, prepared in case of bad weather.

Each year, the 93-year-old monarch hosts up to three garden parties on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. But for her first party of the season on May 15, the Queen asked son Prince Charles to step in as host – with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and sister Princess Anne also in attendance.

The Queen made her first garden party appearance of 2019 on May 21, where she was joined by Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Holyroodhouse party will occur on July 3.