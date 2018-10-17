Royal Fly Swatter! Prince Harry Left Meghan Markle in Hysterics in Most Hilarious Tour Moment Yet

Australian flies are no match for Prince Harry!

In one of the most candid moments of the royal tour so far, Prince Harry playfully swatted flies away from a woman who was delivering a speech on Tuesday.

As flies swarmed around her, Ruth Sandow, a representative of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, interrupted her own speech and said, “The flies are friendly in Dubbo!” as Harry wildly waved both of his hands in front of her in a comedic efforts to keep them away in a clip posted by 7 News Sydney.

The move is actually known as the “Aussie salute” or the “Barcoo salute” (after the Barcoo River), and it involves the waving of one’s hand in front of their face at regular intervals as they are talking to keep pesky bush flies from landing on them or flying into their mouths.

Even the flies in Dubbo wanted a brush with royalty today. The royal couple shared a laugh with locals as Prince Harry helpfully swatted them away. #RoyalTourAustralia #7News pic.twitter.com/0Hqcwy86TU — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 17, 2018

The crowed erupted into laughter after Harry’s surprise move, but no one laughed harder than his wife, Meghan Markle, who bent over in a fit of giggles.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry is no stranger to pesky insects flying around during inopportune moments. Just days after the couple’s royal wedding, Harry delivered a speech in honor of his dad, Prince Charles’ upcoming 70th birthday during a garden party at Buckingham Palace when a bee started buzzing around.

Harry tried to swat the insect away, and even had to interrupt his speech to declare, “Sorry, that bee really got me!”

Meghan immediately put her hand to her face to stifle her laughter.

PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty

The royal newlyweds, who are expecting their first child in the spring, will also travel to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga during their 16-day tour.