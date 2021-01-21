Prince Harry Made a Surprise 'Appearance' on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day

Prince Harry may live in California, but he still made a cameo (of sorts!) on President Joe Biden's inauguration day in Virginia.

After Biden's swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C., he headed to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Jon Davidson, a staff member of Bill Clinton's, shared a snap on Twitter of the former president with his hand on Biden's shoulder and the other arm around wife Hillary Clinton — and in the background of the shot was none other than a large photo of Prince Harry!

The image of the Duke of Sussex is from his 2013 visit to the United States, which included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Dressed in his British Army uniform, he took part in a wreath laying ceremony, put flowers at the memorial to President John F. Kennedy and walked among the gravestones.

In a handwritten note, Harry said, "To my comrades-in-arms of the United States of America, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom." He signed the message, "Captain Harry Wales," the title and name he used during his military service.

Image zoom Prince Harry in 2013 | Credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to support service members through his Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry, 36, has met Biden, 78, on several occasions when he was serving as vice president. In 2016, the Bidens attended Harry's Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, sitting together for the wheelchair rugby event. When the Invictus Games moved to Toronto, Canada the following year, the Bidens showed their support again by attending the wheelchair basketball final.

Image zoom Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Prince Harry in 2017 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle, 39, urged Americans to vote in many of her public appearances leading up to the 2020 election. The Duchess of Sussex also became the first person in the modern royal family to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

A friend confirmed that Meghan and Prince Harry have been watching the events leading up to the election closely.

"They have taken a keen interest in this election and I'm sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome," the friend said.

Prince Harry is British and therefore was not eligible to vote. In fact, he recently reminded people that as a member of the royal family, he has not voted in any election.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

