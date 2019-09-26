Prince Harry Supports Greta Thunberg's Fight Against Climate Change: 'It's a Race Against Time'

While visiting Botswana during his tour of Africa, Prince Harry addressed the mounting scientific evidence of climate change and his support for youth climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

“The world’s children are striking,” he told The Telegraph, referencing the Global Climate Strike which is currently being led by Thunberg through Friday. The strike began on Sept. 20.

“There’s an emergency. It’s a race against time and one in which we are losing,” the royal father added. “Everyone knows it. There’s no excuse for not knowing that and the most troubling part of that is that I don’t believe that there’s anybody in this world that can deny science. Undeniable science and facts.”

Harry, 35, continued to speak about how “troubling” it was that there were people and leaders who do deny “science and facts that have been around for the last 30 maybe 40 years.”

“I genuinely don’t understand how anyone in this world, whoever we are, you, us, children, leaders, whoever it is,” the Duke of Sussex said to the outlet, adding, “no one can deny science, otherwise we live in a very troubling world.”

Thunberg — who was nominated for a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to halt climate change — sailed across the Atlantic ocean on a zero-emissions sailboat to make a statement about environmental impact on her way to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit on September 23.

At the summit, Thunberg blasted world leaders for their inaction, telling them, “you have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Harry isn’t the only royal who has outwardly showed their support for Thunberg and her activism. His wife, Meghan Markle, featured the 16-year-old on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue, which the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited.

The theme of the issue was “Forces for Change,” and featured an array of women who have already left their powerful mark on the world.

While in Botswana, the prince has been helping schoolchildren plant trees at the Chobe Forest Reserve.

He then visited a project for his charity Sentebale, which helps raise funds and awareness to support the mental health and well-being of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV. The next leg of his solo trip will take him to Angola and Malawi.