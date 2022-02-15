Prince Harry Visited the Rams Locker Room After Their Super Bowl Win: 'Feelin' Like Royalty'
Prince Harry is embracing life in America!
After making a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex visited the Los Angeles Rams locker room following the team's big win.
The Rams shared photos of Prince Harry checking out the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the locker room after the team's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Harry, 37, sported a Rams hat as he chatted with the team's owner, Stan Kroenke, who also owns the U.K.'s Arsenal soccer club (of which Harry is a fan!).
"Feelin' like royalty," the team captioned the trio of snaps on Twitter.
Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, who was born and raised in Los Angeles.
Harry and Eugenie were among the many recognizable faces at the game in Inglewood, California — some of whom Harry brushed shoulders with. Cedric the Entertainer shared a photo shaking hands with the prince, while "The Star-Spangled Banner" performer Mickey Guyton also posted on social media about her encounter with Harry.
"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit," Guyton wrote in an Instagram post. She also shared the impromptu moment on her Instagram Stories.
Harry is a lifelong sports fan, but this marked his first Super Bowl appearance.
Princess Eugenie, 31, flew to California from her home in Windsor, England, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 1-year-old son, August. Eugenie is the first known royal family member to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their new home in California, which they share with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lili, 8 months.
The cousins are close — following the June birth of Meghan and Harry's daughter, Lilibet, Eugenie wrote a heartfelt message to the proud parents.
"Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all," Eugenie shared on her Instagram Story under a black-and-white photo of the couple.
Speaking with Oprah Winfrey last March, Meghan, 40, revealed that she knew Eugenie prior to dating Harry.
"Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan said. "We're friends with them as a couple."
During Meghan's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, Meghan also shared that Prince Harry came to visit her in Toronto with Eugenie and Jack before the news of the relationship became public.
"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," Meghan said.