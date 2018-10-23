Prince Harry Steps Out Solo to Lay Wreath at Fiji War Memorial as Meghan Cuts Back Tour Schedule

Prince Harry paid homage to Fijian war veterans on Wednesday when he visited the Suva War Memorial.

The royal traveled solo as Meghan Markle stayed behind. The pregnant royal is cutting on her busy tour engagements to rest amid their whirlwind schedule. Meghan will join her husband later in the day for a visit to the University of the South Pacific in Suva, where they will observe a cultural performance and meet with students.

After Harry laid a wreath at memorial, he met with Fijian war veterans, some of whom served with the British Armed Forces. Links between the British Military and Fiji continue to this day with more than 1,250 Fijians currently serving in the British Army.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

During a speech on their first night in Fiji, the Duke of Sussex said: “As you know, Fiji has a long tradition of welcoming royal visitors over the years and our two countries have enjoyed a close relationship and friendship. We share Commonwealth values and common goals – a love of rugby and a sense of humor! Our ties run deep.”

REX/Shutterstock

“Your soldiers fought with the British Armed Forces during the First and Second World Wars and continue to serve alongside our soldiers to this day, with more than 1,250 Fijians currently serving,” he continued. “I must emphasize my respect, admiration and camaraderie with the Fijian soldiers that I served with in Afghanistan. We trained together, we fought together, and most importantly, we laughed together.”

Later in the day, Harry will travel solo to Colo-i-Suva, an indigenous forest site housing many flora and fauna native to Fiji, and species including the Fiji Tree Frog. Harry will also plant an endangered native tree, Harry will meet with school children, student conservators, representatives from sustainable tourism industries, and local landowners and villagers to see how the rainforest impacts upon their education and livelihoods.