Prince Harry Steps Out for Solo Appearance During Last Round of Royal Engagements

Prince Harry is feeling the need for speed ahead of his departure from royal life.

The Duke of Sussex teamed up with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that delves into the past, present and future of British motor racing, on Friday.

Arriving in a Mercedes driven by six-time World Champion Hamilton, Harry was greeted by a group of local schoolchildren at the gates of the $25million complex, plus former F1 champion Damon Hill and current F1 drivers George Russell and Alex Albon. The visit is part of the prince’s final round of royal engagements before he and wife Meghan Markle officially step down as working royals on March 31.

Harry made his first public outing in the U.K. last week when he spoke at a Travelyst event in Edinburgh, Scotland. Last Friday, the prince teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session. The music icon is re-recording his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir for release in support of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Meghan and Harry then made a joint appearance at Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening, which acknowledges the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who used sports as part of their journey to recovery. The couple will also be at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

The couple has enjoying undivided time with their son Archie in Canada. Harry happily shared that his son recently saw snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant!”

A close friend tells PEOPLE, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”