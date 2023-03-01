Prince Harry Reveals Whose Autograph He Asked For — a Future Member of the Royal Family!

The Duke of Sussex answered Stephen Colbert's 15 questions that he's previously asked a slew of celebrities during a surprise segment on the talk show

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on March 1, 2023 11:19 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Mike Tindall
Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The royals don't sign autographs, but Prince Harry once asked Mike Tindall for his signature!

The Duke of Sussex, 38, made the revelation during the Colbert Questionert, a signature segment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired Tuesday. Prince Harry appeared on The Late Show to discuss his memoir Spare on Jan. 10, the day of the book's global release.

During a wide-ranging Q and A on food, favorite fragrances and life after death, Colbert asked Harry if he had ever asked someone for their autograph.

"Yes. The England rugby team in 2003, in the Telstra Stadium at the World Cup Final — after a few drinks, wearing the England rugby top," the Duke of Sussex said. "I was walking around going 'Johnny, Johnny! Mike, Mike! Lawrence, come on, sign my shirt'… I got all 15 signatures, which I was happy about."

Mike, 44, was a member of the team that took home the trophy at the Rugby World Cup in 2003 — England's first and only rugby championship win to date.

In a twist of fate, the pro athlete met his future wife Zara Tindall (née Phillips) — who is first cousins with Prince Harry — during the competition in Australia.

Mike Tindall (England) runs with the ball with Mat Rogers (15) covering across Telstra Stadium (now Stadium Australia) Sydney
Colorsport/Shutterstock

Later, Mike and his teammates were invited to Buckingham Palace for a reception to celebrate their World Cup win, where they met Queen Elizabeth II — Mike's future grandmother-in-law! (One of the late monarch's famous pet corgis even snuck into the group photo.)

Queen Elizabeth II poses 08 December, 2003, with the England rugby squad at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Mike spoke about meeting Zara while filming the reality show I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year.

"I was at the World Cup, she was out watching," the athlete said. "I got dropped from the semi-final. I was pissed off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting."

The pair's first date back in the U.K. was a lunch that turned "boozy" — "then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed," he said. "It was a good start."

Mike and Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, got engaged in 2010 and wed the following summer. They would go on to welcome three children — Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1.

Peter Phillips, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mike, Zara, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were most recently photographed together at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, where they spoke on the steps with Zara's brother Peter Phillips. They all also attended Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in September.

