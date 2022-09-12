Royals Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited' The Duke of Sussex recalled "the first moment you met my darling wife" and when the Queen "hugged your beloved great-grandchildren" By Lizzie Hyman Lizzie Hyman Instagram Twitter Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines and Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 07:13 AM Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in 2019. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Prince Harry has released a statement remembering his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. In the official statement shared on the Archewell Foundation website, The Duke of Sussex, 37, said, "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.' " Harry said his memories with his "Granny" ranged from his own childhood to when the Queen met his own children, 3-year-old Archie Harrison and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana, who was named after the monarch's nickname. Prince Harry Says Windsor Castle Is a 'Lonely Place' Without Queen Elizabeth Prince Harry, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he continued. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III." "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," he concluded. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace." The monarch's death came shortly after her husband's, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 in April of 2021. They were married for 73 years. Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the public announcement of the Queen's death there on Thursday. He joined other members of the royal family at the royal residence, including father King Charles III and brother Prince William. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday before hearing the news of the Queen's health. They traveled from their California home to Europe earlier in the week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the day of the monarch's coronation in 1953. The Print Collector/Getty Upon Her Royal Highness' death, King Charles III immediately became monarch. The 73-year-old King mourned the loss of The Queen, saying, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate Middleton — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — at Windsor Castle to view flowers and other tributes to Queen Elizabeth left by members of the public. They also greeted well-wishers who were lined up outside the royal residence. Kensington Palace says Prince William invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate. Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.