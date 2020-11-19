Prince Harry Joins Star-Studded TV Appearance for a Cause Close to His Heart

Prince Harry is standing up for heroes.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, appeared on the 14th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event in support of military personnel and veterans on ABC Wednesday night — and opened up about how his 10 years in the British Army "made me who I am today."

"Once we join this team, we are always part of this team," he said from his California home. "Once we've served, we are always serving, and proudly so."

Harry added that his military experiences "changed my life forever and for the better."

"It changed how I viewed sacrifice and service. I was born into a life of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service," he said.

The event, hosted by Jon Stewart, aired virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry joined big names in entertainment such as musicians Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and more as well as comedians including Ray Romano, Tiffany Haddish and Iliza Shlesinger.

Stand Up for Heroes launched in 2007 as the brainchild of Bob and Lee Woodruff and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox to honor the nation's injured veterans and their families after Bob Woodruff and a cameraman were seriously hurt covering the war in Iraq in 2006. The New York City-based event has raised more than $55 million to support service members.

Harry continues to support service members through his Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans.

"I wanted to honour the legacy of these men and women who have given up so much – from time with family to birthdays missed and even births missed. Some lost their limbs and others lost their lives," the prince said during his appearance on Stand Up for Heroes. "It's for that reason that I created the Invictus Games – to give injured servicemen and women a platform to excel and reaffirm their values of resilience, of community and strength, which are inherent in each and every one of us."

In honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K. this month, Harry and wife Meghan Markle visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to honor war heroes.

The couple laid flowers that Meghan, 39, picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that's inscribed, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country."

"To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you,” Harry signed a message with the wreath.

Prince Harry asked to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial in London to those servicemen and women who have fallen, but his request was turned down by courtiers because he no longer represents the family, The Sunday Times, which broke the story, reported. (Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March).

Harry would have been in the U.K. in this period of remembrance if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t hit all travel plans. And he would have made a tribute of his own alongside some of his military comrades, sources have told PEOPLE.

