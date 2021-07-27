Prince Harry Spokesperson Says Report of Four-Book Deal Is Inaccurate
The spokesperson addressed a report claiming the royal signed a four-book deal, including one book to be released after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth
A spokesperson for Prince Harry says a report that the royal signed a four-book deal, including one book to be released after the death of his 95-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is inaccurate.
The spokesperson was responding to a report in the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex had signed a "a lucrative four-book deal — with the second due out only after the Queen has died."
Speculation began to swirl about further literary releases from Harry after his publisher Penguin Random House revealed on July 19 that he would be releasing an "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir in late 2022, months after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry, 36, said in the announcement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
Proceeds from the book and audiobook, which will cover his childhood in the public eye to his military duty in Afghanistan to becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 1 month — will be donated to charity.
The Duchess of Sussex, 39, has previously been involved in book projects of her own. After writing the forward to a cookbook for charity in 2018, she recently released her debut children's book The Bench, which was inspired by the bond between fathers and sons — and even featured sweet illustrations of the Harry and Meghan with Archie, Lili, their dog and their chickens at their home in California.