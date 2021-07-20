Prince Harry Told the Palace About His Memoir — but Would Not Have Expected to Need Permission
Harry said he was excited for people to read a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful"
Prince Harry did not have to ask his grandmother Queen Elizabeth for permission to write his "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir, but he did give the royal family a heads-up.
Penguin Random House announced on Monday that the Duke of Sussex is writing a memoir that's scheduled to be released in late 2022.
Prince Harry, 36, spoke privately with the royal family regarding the book's publication very recently, a spokesperson told PEOPLE.
The spokesperson added that Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, telling PEOPLE: "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," said Harry in a statement on Monday. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
He continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."
Proceeds from the book and audiobook — which will cover his childhood in the public eye, his military duty in Afghanistan and his journey to becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to Archie, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 1 month — will be donated to charity.
Prince Harry isn't the first member of the royal family to share his story. Edward, Duke of Windsor — who was Queen Elizabeth's uncle and had been coronated King Edward VIII before abdicating the throne in 1936 so he could marry American Wallis Simpson — produced a ghost-written biography titled A King's Story: The Memoirs of the Duke of Windsor in 1951. The memoir recalled his royal upbringing and schooling, leading up to falling in love with the American divorcée and ultimately giving up the position as monarch.