Why Prince Harry Will Spend the Anniversary of His Engagement Announcement Away from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is set to spend the anniversary of the day that he and Meghan Markle shared the happy news of their engagement in a special place, championing a special cause.

He is off to Africa, where he will visit projects in Zambia. Harry, who loves the continent and has visited there regularly with the Duchess of Sussex, is there to conduct some business on behalf of the Commonwealth (he’s the youth ambassador of the family of nations linked to the U.K.) and meet with conservation group African Parks, of which he is president.

On Nov. 27 – the one-year anniversary of when the world was told of the couple’s plans to marry – he will, poignantly, meet with an organization called CAMFED, which tackles poverty and inequality in sub-Saharan Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women. It is an issue close to his wife’s heart and one she will make a central part of her public work.

Prince Harry during a visit to Lesotho, Africa, in June Kensington Palace/Instagram

Harry, 34, starts his visit to Zambia the previous day with a reception celebrating links between the U.K. and Zambia.

On Nov. 27, the prince will head to Burma Barracks to commemorate the Zambian veterans from the two world wars, meet widows of veterans and be shown around a special photographic exhibition about the African soldier of WWI.

At an event for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which he is also president, the royal father-to-be is set to chat to young leaders who are leading social purpose ventures around the world. He will also visit Circus Zambia, which helps young people from vulnerable backgrounds across Lusaka with life skills while providing educational and employment opportunities. Commonwealth Trust partner CAMA will be among those he will meet, including their alumnae network of CAMFED. Harry is set to make a speech.

Harry’s final duty in the country will be a visit to BongoHive, the country’s first technology and innovation hub. He’ll sit in on one of the workshops, meet entrepreneurs practicing their pitches ahead of the next funding competition and hear from founders of start-ups who have benefited from BongoHive’s support.