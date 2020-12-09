Prince Harry Speaks Out on Mental Health Training for British Military: 'An Amazing Step Forward'

"I am delighted to see such a significant step to protect and strengthen the potential and resilience of our military," Prince Harry said

Prince Harry is praising a new mandatory mental fitness training initiative in the British military.

“This is an amazing step forward for the British military and furthers the global leadership of our Armed Forces," the Duke of Sussex, 35, said. "There should be no difference between how we view our physical fitness and mental fitness — and training both will help our servicemen and women excel, as well as being best prepared for what they may face, in any situation.

“Over the years it has been an honour to work alongside the service chiefs and the Ministry of Defence on projects such as HeadFIT, and I am delighted to see such a significant step to protect and strengthen the potential and resilience of our military.

“Thanks especially to Johnny Mercer and to the teams of people who work tirelessly to protect and support our troops and their families' health and wellbeing. Mental fitness will become a daily practice adopted by all of us as a means to unlock potential in every aspect of our lives.”

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to support service members through his Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans.

Harry spearheaded the development of the mental health platform HeadFIT, which supports the wellbeing of military members. Created by The Royal Foundation's mental health campaign Heads Together — launched by Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton in April 2016 — HeadFIT was first announced by the Duke of Sussex in October 2017.