Prince Harry Speaks German in Invictus Games Kickoff Video: 'Just 150 Days Away'

The Duke of Sussex made his first appearance via video since confirming that he will attend King Charles' coronation

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 10:49 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty

Prince Harry is practicing German before the Invictus Games hits Düsseldorf this fall.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, addressed the crowd in German in a video message broadcast during an Invictus Games kickoff reception on Tuesday. The event was hosted by local government officials in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the competition for service personnel and veterans will run from September 9 to 16.

"Guten abend, meine damen und herren," Prince Harry began in a clip shared on Twitter, which translates to "Good evening, ladies and gentlemen."

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Prime Minister Wüst, members of parliament, Team Germany and all those gathered here tonight for your continued support. We are just 150 days away!" he added.

Preparations are underway as Prince Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans will be held in Germany for the first time. Düsseldorf was first announced as a host city for the Invictus Games in 2020, with the event initially set for 2022. However, when the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands until 2022, plans for Düsseldorf were also bumped back.

The well-being of veterans is a cause close to heart for the Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours of Afghanistan. Prince Harry launched the Paralympic-style sports tournament in 2014 after attending the 2013 Warrior Games in the U.S., inspired by the transformative physical, psychological and social powers of sports for those who have served.

Around 100,000 spectators are excepted to attend the next competition in Düsseldorf, where 500 athletes from 20-plus countries will compete across ten sports, the North Rhine-Westphalia government said. The games will be held at the newly organized Invictus Games Park under the motto "A Home for Respect."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry with Team Ukraine. Chris Jackson/Getty

Last September, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Europe for a series of charitable events, including the Invictus Games' One Year to Go event in Germany, when his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their trip abroad and remained in the U.K. for the funerary events that followed, including the Queen's state funeral and committal service, before returning home to California.

Prince Harry's video message for the next Invictus Games comes one week after Buckingham Palace announced that he will attend the coronation of his father King Charles while Meghan, 41, will not. The Duchess of Sussex will stay home in Montecito with the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Prince Harry supports his father at the May 6 crowning ceremony in London.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in September 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles is said to be "pleased" his son will be there, but the wider reconciliation so many have hoped for within the family hasn't happened.

"At this point, it's become so personal," a close friend tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

Related Articles
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes selfies with well-wishers outside the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Selfies, Dogs and Handshakes! See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Greeting Well-Wishers in Germany
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand for 1-Year Countdown for Invictus Games in Germany
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Roles Within the Royal Family Since Their Exit Explained
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Prince Harry to Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Without Meghan Markle
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle to Spend Coronation Weekend Celebrating Prince Archie's Birthday in California
Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1
Why Prince Harry Is Going to the Coronation Without Meghan Markle: 'It's Become So Personal'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Has Never Attended Easter with the Royal Family — Here's Why
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Prince Harry applaud at the live pop concert to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Prince's Trust Charity at the Tower of London on May 20, 2006 in London, England.
How Prince Harry and Prince William Really Feel About Camilla Becoming Queen
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism
Prince Harry Surprises Military Veteran on Car S.O.S
Veteran Reacts to Prince Harry's 'Personal' Message on 'Car S.O.S.': 'He Has Done So Much'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Why Prince Harry Won't See Brother Prince William and Father King Charles While He's in the U.K.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Second Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry's Next Netflix Series on His Invictus Games Is Coming to Screens This Summer