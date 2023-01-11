Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Smashes Publisher's First-Day Sales Record with 1.4 Million Copies Sold

Prince Harry's unprecedented memoir Spare is flying off shelves around the world, according to the publisher.

The Duke of Sussex's book was released Tuesday globally, and Penguin Random House said that over 1.43 million units of the English-language edition were purchased on the first day it was available — smashing a sales record.

"Penguin Random House announced today the English language edition of SPARE, the memoir by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sold more than 1,430,000 million units in all formats and editions in the United States, Canada and the UK on the first day of its publication, Tuesday, January 10, 2023," the statement said.

"The first full day of sales of SPARE represents the largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world's largest trade publisher," it added.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Penguin Random House is now revving back up the press to meet demand, following Spare's first U.S. printing of two million copies. Prince Harry's sweeping story was published in 16 languages with all print and digital formats released simultaneously, and the royal reads the book's unabridged audio edition.

The printer describes the 416-page text as a literary landmark: "For the first time, Prince Harry tells his own story, chronicling his journey with raw, unflinching honesty. A landmark publication, Spare is full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

John Lamparski/Getty

A congratulatory statement was shared on the website of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation, celebrating publication day.

"A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare. As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words. Thank you for your courage, honesty, humor, and light. You've inspired us all," the message said. "With admiration, Your staff and team at Archewell and The Private Office of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

Jenna Jones

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

Prince Harry covers this week's issue of PEOPLE, where he spoke in an exclusive interview about why the future feels bright.

"I'm looking ahead and am optimistic for what's to come. I have a beautiful and blessed life — one that comes with a platform, and with it responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely," he says. "I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don't think I could have written this book otherwise."

Looking back on his time in the military and as a full-time working royal, Prince Harry said he defines himself today by different roles.

"A husband and a father — first and foremost — as well as a veteran, environmentalist and mental-health advocate," he tells PEOPLE. "I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids."