Prince Harry Recalls First Text Exchange with Meghan Markle and the 'Bizarre' Tie to Princess Diana

The Duke of Sussex said that he was "texting like a teenager" when he first connected with Meghan Markle

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 11:21 AM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Harry speculates in Spare that Princess Diana may have helped bring him and Meghan Markle together.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, released his unprecedented memoir last week, reflecting on his royal childhood, military service in Afghanistan, and how everything changed when he met his future wife. Prince Harry shared the full story of how he met Meghan, writing that he was blown away by her beauty when he saw her photo for the first time on Instagram.

Meghan, 41, playfully posed for a selfie with a friend name Violet, and Harry reached out to the mutual pal for her contact info on July 1, 2016 — his late mother's birthday.

Prince Harry said that Meghan messaged him first on Instagram, and they immediately connected over a shared love of Africa, as Harry's feed was filled with photos from the country (a revelation the couple first made in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix).

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> (R) and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games. Chris Jackson/Getty

"Eventually, we exchanged phone numbers, and mitigated the conversation over to text, going late into the night," Harry wrote in Spare, adding that he was "texting like a teenager" through the following day.

"It occurred to me how uncanny, how surreal, how bizarre, that this marathon conversation should have begun on July 1, 2016. My mother's fifty-fifth birthday," he added.

Princess Diana At A Banquet In New Zealand Wearing The Cambridge Knot Tiara ( Queen Mary's Tiara ) With Diamond Earrings. Her Cream Silk Organza Evening Dress Is Designed By Fashion Designer Gina Fratini
Tim Graham Photo Library

Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris at age 36 in 1997, and Prince Harry revealed that he emotionally drove through the same tunnel ten years later.

In an excerpt exclusively shared by PEOPLE ahead of Spare's release, Harry said that speeding through the Pont de l'Alma in 2007 — and reaching the other side — felt surreal.

"She's dead, I thought. My God, she's really gone for good," he wrote.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Prince Harry covered last week's issue of PEOPLE, where he opened up about mourning his mother and how he feels her spirit more than ever.

"I struggled for years to accept or even speak about my mother's death. I was unable to process that she was gone," the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE. "I'm not sure anyone can ever truly have closure when they lose a 2 parent, or anyone for that matter, especially when that grief may be the only thing left of them.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Personally, I had to go through a lot of internal work and experience to finally face it, in order to rid myself of the pain that was held or trapped in my mind and body. Serving in the military was a turning point — it saved me and gave me purpose in the darkest of times," he explains. "Therapy also allowed me the space to address much of my trauma and grief by removing life's filters — cleaning the windshield, and seeing life as it is, rather than through the fog."

The healing process has allowed me to get to a place where I now feel the presence of my mum more than ever before," Prince Harry says of Princess Diana. "She's with me all the time — my guardian angel."

Related Articles
Camilla, Queen Consort, Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, receives a bouquet of flowers from (left to right) Elspeth Cameron and Rosa Alexander both aged four from the Rocking Horse Nursey as she leaves after her visit to the university's new Science Teaching Hub to view demonstrations in the University's labs and meet staff and students on January 18, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Queen Camilla Accepts Flowers from Little Girl in a Princess Crown at University of Aberdeen
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton
Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Outing of the Year to Learn More About One of Her Key Causes
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Prince William Says Kate Middleton Is a 'Very Good' Cook — and Shares His Own Specialty
Lady Gabriella
All About Lady Gabriella Windsor, Who Represented Prince William at Royal Funeral
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (341606bi) PRINCE ALBERT WITH PRINCE CHARLES THE ROYAL WEDDING OF CROWN PRINCE HAAKON MAGNUS AND METTE-MARIT TJESSEN HOIBY IN OSLO NORWAY - 25 AUG 2001
Prince Albert of Monaco Talks About Friendship with King Charles — and Looking Forward to His Coronation
Prince William and Prince Harry attend a photocall during his military helecopter training course at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England.
Prince Harry and Prince William's Simmering Sibling Rivalry Is on Display in Resurfaced 2009 Clip
The Prince of Wales takes part in a cooking lesson during his visit to Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) in Slough
Prince William Steps Out for Solo Appearance as Royal Family Stays Silent amid 'Spare' Allegations
Jeremy Clarkson Says He Apologized to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Sun Article: 'I Really Am Sorry'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slam Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology for Offensive Article
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church at Balmoral in First Joint Outing Since 'Spare' Release
prince william, Lady Gabriella Windsor
Prince William Asks Lady Gabriella Windsor to Represent Him at Funeral for Greece's King Constantine
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry Worries About Prince William and Kate's Kids: 'At Least One Will End Up Like Me, the Spare'
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Excluded Stories About Prince William from Book: 'I Just Don't Want the World to Know'
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Talk About Importance of Therapy with Teens
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reveals He'd Buy His 'Everyday Casual Clothes' on Sale at TK Maxx While Living in the U.K.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Ignores Reporter When Asked If He's Read Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares the Meaning of His Necklace That Broke During Prince William Fight