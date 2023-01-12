Prince Harry Reveals He'd Buy His 'Everyday Casual Clothes' on Sale at TK Maxx While Living in the U.K.

Prince Harry shares in Spare that he got a thrill from bargain hunting during his bachelor days.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, made the surprising revelation in his sweeping memoir, released Tuesday. In the text, Harry mixes reflections on milestones with glimpses into his everyday life — which used to include runs to TK Maxx for clothes while he was living in the U.K.

TK Maxx and its American equivalent, TJ Maxx, are known for their deep discounts on clothing, homewares, gifts and more, and Harry writes that he enjoyed popping in to shop during special sales.

Harry explained in Spare that he was given a clothing allowance each year from his father, King Charles, but the money was to be used for formal wear. "For my everyday casual clothes I'd go to TK Maxx, the discount store. I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale, when they'd be flush with items from Gap or J.Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged," he wrote.

MAX NASH/AFP via Getty

The Duke of Sussex said that the trendiest merchandise would often be stocked on the first day of the sale, and "with two hundred quid you could look like a fashion plate." He had to be strategic about going unrecognized, however, and would go to the store 15 minutes before it closed, quickly sifting through the racks for any gems.

"If I found something promising I'd hold it up to my chest or legs, standing in front of a mirror. I never dawdled over color or style and certainly never went anywhere near a changing room," Harry wrote. "If it looked nice, comfortable, into the bucket it went. If I was on the fence about it, I'd ask [bodyguard] Billy the Rock. He delighted in moonlighting as my stylist."

Since Spare was published and Harry's secret shopping trips made news, TK Maxx debunked claims that the store has sales.

"Whilst we're delighted Prince Harry is a big fan, we thought we should explain we don't actually do sales," a spokesperson told the Daily Express in a story published Wednesday. "Instead, we offer great value, style and savings all year round."

However, many Twitter users retorted by sharing photos of sale promotions at TK Maxx.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS

Prince Harry is known for favoring bracelets and wears a wedding ring. While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, he showed the host the sentimental necklace he says was broken when Prince William physically attacked him during a fight in 2019.

"There is a lot of talk about the physical fight that the two of you had, where he pushed you down in the kitchen and broke the dog bowl when you fell on it," Colbert said. The host referenced a much-discussed passage from Spare about the altercation that Harry says took place alleges took place at his old home of Nottingham Cottage during an argument about Meghan Markle.

Pointing to the book, Colbert asked, "It says he broke your necklace. Which necklace was this that he broke?"

Pulling out the black cord tucked under his shirt, Harry said, "This one, which is now fixed," and explained the significance of the three silver charms.

"I've got my kids' heartbeats, which my wife gave me," he said of the sentimental pendants etched with cardiograms for son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 19 months.

Jenna Jones

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

"And I friend of mine in Botswana made this for me, which has got tiger's eye on it," he added.

Botswana is a special place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who took a trip together there in 2016 for their third date. Tiger's eye is a naturally occurring, golden-brown variety of quartz said to promote clarity in the wearer. A key piece in his collection, Harry appears to be wearing the same necklace on the cover of Spare and PEOPLE's latest issue, which he covers.

In the exclusive, accompanying interview, Prince Harry told PEOPLE why the future feels bright.

"I'm looking ahead and am optimistic for what's to come. I have a beautiful and blessed life — one that comes with a platform, and with it responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely," he says. "I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don't think I could have written this book otherwise."