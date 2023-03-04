Prince Harry Says He Prioritizes Affection for Archie and Lilibet: 'Smother Them with Love'

The Duke of Sussex said it's important for him to show son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, lots of love and affection

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 02:06 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Photo: Netflix/Youtube

Prince Harry is focused on being the best father possible to Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, opened up about fatherhood in an intimate conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté on Saturday to discuss his memoir Spare. During the virtual book event, Maté, an expert who specializes in trauma, addiction, stress and childhood development, referenced a few passages in his book where Harry revisited times during his childhood when he wished his father King Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth had been more physically affectionate. Maté asked Harry how the lack of physical contact has shaped his parenting philosophy today.

"It leaves me in the position how as a father, I have two kids of my own, making sure that I smother them with love and affection," Prince Harry said, joking that he doesn't "smother them to the point that they're trying to get away."

"But in the sense that I as a father feel a huge responsibility to ensure that I don't pass on any traumas or negative experiences I've had," he continued. "And that's work, that's putting in the work, and daily, being conscious of my behavior, of my reactions to both of my kids.

"And there are times when I catch myself in a moment when I should be smothering them with that love and in that moment, I might not be, reminding myself [to]. I wouldn't have been as aware of it had I not done the therapy and work that I've done."

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Lilibet. Netflix

Maté, the author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, asked Harry to imagine what the "impact" would be of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, "not getting the hugging the way you didn't get it."

"I don't know what the impact would be, but I imagine the result would be similar," Harry said of his young son and daughter, who he shares with wife Meghan Markle. "That's why, again, I am grateful to have been able to change my environment, which I fully appreciate that not everyone can do, because it comes down to resource," he continued, referencing his family's move from the U.K. to California after he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in early 2020.

"To be able to change the root cause of so much of those issues, to be able to up, move, that to me, feels as though it gives me much more of a chance, and my wife, more agency as parents, to be able to bring our kids up in a way that's really beneficial and good for them," he said. The Duke of Sussex added that he had "an incredible childhood, elements of it, and elements of it were incredibly painful."

PEOPLE exclusively revealed the news of the livestream event last Friday, six weeks after Spare hit shelves. The book became an instant New York Times bestseller and remained at the #1 spot on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction bestseller list for six consecutive weeks.

Prince Harry book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

English-language sales for Spare top more than 4 million copies with over 1.43 million units purchased on the first day it was available, making Spare the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

The week of the book's release, Prince Harry opened up to PEOPLE about why he decided to share his story in his own words.

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that," he said.

Prince Harry cover rollout
Jenna Jones

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While the title of Spare is a clear nod to his position in the royal family's line of succession, Harry told PEOPLE that he's most proud of his roles at home.

"A husband and a father – first and foremost – as well as a veteran, environmentalist, and mental health advocate," he told PEOPLE of how he identifies today. "I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids."

Related Articles
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Announces Surprise 'Spare' Event — with a Special Guest
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Says He 'Always Felt Different' from His Family: 'I Know My Mom Felt the Same'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Says Wife Meghan Markle 'Saved Me': 'I Was Stuck in This World'
Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paving Their Own Path: 'I Have No Judgment'
Princess Diana, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry Says He Sees Princess Diana in Archie and Lilibet: 'The Ginger Gene Is Strong'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release First 'Impact Report' for Their Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Shares His and Meghan Markle's Go-to In-N-Out Burger Order: 'So Good!'
SPARE, THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MEMOIR OF PRINCE HARRY, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX, TO BE PUBLISHED GLOBALLY ON JANUARY 10, 2023, BY PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Smashes Publisher's First-Day Sales Record with 1.4 Million Copies Sold
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares What He Misses About Queen Elizabeth—Including Her 'Cheeky Sense of Humor'
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Prince Harry Says Prince William Didn't Dissuade Him from Marrying Meghan Markle: 'He Aired Some Concerns'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage and How He Felt 'Totally Helpless'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reveals He'd Buy His 'Everyday Casual Clothes' on Sale at TK Maxx While Living in the U.K.
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Calls Prince William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis' in Book