Prince Harry Shares Son Archie's Career Aspirations at Invictus Games Opening: 'Some Days It's an Astronaut'

Meghan Markle also spoke during the 5th Invictus Games' opening ceremony, where she stated how it was "a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally," for each of the competitors

Prince Harry is giving a shoutout to the most important boy in his life.

During the opening ceremony of the 5th Invictus Games on Saturday, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, both spoke as the event kicked off in The Hague after two years of delays.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince Harry, 37, began his speech by sharing a kiss with Meghan, 40, before pointing out the "boundless humility, the compassion and the friendship" of the Invictus Games while highlighting the Netherlands and the Ukrainian team, in particular.

Harry then told the crowd before him, "To be role models, or the role models that each of you are, takes strength and it takes courage," as he went on to speak about 2-year-old son Archie and his potential career aspirations.

"When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts," Harry said with a laugh, adding, "if you're laughing, then you've seen that."

prince harry Credit: Joern Pollex/Getty

"But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today," he continued. The couple also shares 10-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

Harry added that those involved with the Invictus Games have "overcome immense challenges" and therefore "are healing and teaching the world as you go."

Prior to Harry's speech, Meghan addressed the crowd and received a warm welcome, telling those in attendance that she and Harry were "so grateful to the Netherlands for welcoming us and hosting the Invictus Games."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"For each team, my husband and I both recognize it's been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with," she continued, referencing the country's ongoing war with Russia.

Added Meghan: "One thing I know for sure is that every single moment it has taken to get here will be worth it, because it is here, at the Invictus Games, that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family and your community off the field."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan also gave a shoutout to "all the family and all the friends that are here supporting you along the way," noting, "this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family."

Although this year's Invictus Games were originally scheduled for 2020, the event was delayed until 2021 and then again to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Event of the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan attended a welcome reception for athletes on Friday night before watching the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday ahead of the opening ceremony. The couple even got in on the action, with Prince Harry joining a team to take on a driving obstacle course.

Later, Meghan and Harry jumped in mini kiddie cars, taking the passenger seats as young drivers took the wheel around a course.

Meghan previously joined Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto (her adopted hometown, where she lived while starring on Suits), where they made their official public debut as a couple. She was by his side again in 2018 for the Sydney Games, shortly after the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Credit: ANP/Getty

In 2014, Harry — who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan — was inspired to establish the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competitive event showing the unconquerable spirit of wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women.

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.