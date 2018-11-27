See Every Photo from Prince Harry's Solo Trip to Africa — One Year After His Engagement to Meghan

He was greeted by 9-year-old Jane Chawanangwa, dressed in a white dress, who presented Harry with a bouquet of flowers. The royal father-to-be, who revealed in Sydney that he hopes his first child is a girl, bent down to talk to her and shake her hand.
Also on hand for Harry’s arrival were dancers dressed in traditional garb.
The 34-year-old royal, who has spoken about his love for Africa and has made several visits with the Duchess of Sussex, is there to conduct some business on behalf of the Commonwealth (he’s the youth ambassador of the family of nations linked to the U.K.) and to meet with conservation group African Parks, of which he is president.
Prince Harry was shown a lion by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the State House in Lusaka.
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu also shared a handshake with the prince.
On Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of when Harry and Meghan shared their engagement news with the world, Harry visited Circus Zambia.
The organization, a partner of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, was founded to equip young people from vulnerable backgrounds across Lusaka with life skills while providing educational and employment opportunities.
Harry reached up to shake hands with two colorfully dressed performers on stilts.
The royal also smiled for a group photo with Circus Zambia members decked out in face paint and rainbow wigs.
The royal father-to-be also met members from CAMA – the CAMFED alumnae network, another Commonwealth Trust partner – at the event. CAMFED tackles poverty and inequality in sub-Saharan Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women, an issue close to his wife’s heart and one she will make a central part of her public work.
But Meghan wasn’t too far from Harry’s mind during the outing. He referred to his wife, who is expecting their first child this spring, in a speech.
“I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your [CAMFED] team this past spring, and sends her very best wishes to you all,” he said.
The prince also spoke about how the Commonwealth Trust is impacting communities.
“I also know that for far too long, you and other young leaders have struggled to secure funding, recognition and support – despite all the important work you’re doing,” he said. “Too often funders and investors miss what you’re doing because they can’t find you or see what you’re achieving. As a result, opportunities for both parties are lost.”
He continued, “We established The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to be your platform. The place where your voices can be heard, where your work is seen and taken seriously, and your experiences and insight are shared with others to create the maximum impact – for what the world really needs right now.”
