Prince Harry Steps Out Solo for Malawi Reception as Meghan Markle and Archie Head to Johannesburg

Prince Harry is getting a royal welcome to Malawi.

After a day that included a visit to the Nalikule College of Education and a meeting with Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika, the 35-year-old royal dad capped off his day in the African country with a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner on Sunday.

The reception highlighted the common links between the U.K. and Malawi and strengthened their meaningful and modern partnership.

Harry will also spend Monday and Tuesday in Malawi before reuniting with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in South Africa to conclude their 10-day tour in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city.

Meghan and baby Archie stayed in South Africa while Harry had solo engagements in Botswana, Angola and Malawi in the middle of their royal tour.

Meghan kicked off their tour wearing a black-and-white print maxi wrap dress by Mayamiko, a fair trade brand from Malawi.

Harry spent three weeks in Malawai in 2016 working with the 500 Elephants conservation initiative.

He helped to anesthetize the elephants, fix radio collars and monitor their breathing to ensure each one was safely relocated in a role that Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks, described as “vital.”