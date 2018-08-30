Prince Harry Sings a Hamilton Song About King George III Onstage — and Lin-Manuel Miranda Loves It!

Prince Harry is a big Hamilton fan!

After attending a special West End performance of the musical with Meghan Markle, the 33-year-old royal took the stage to thank the cast and crew.

But before his speech, Harry briefly sang “You’ll Be Back,” the song performed by King George, who is his sixth great-grandfather.

“You say…” Harry began before the crowd erupted with applause.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda can even stomped his feet with excitement as seen in a clip posted by Kensington Palace on Wednesday.

"You say…" Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

“Ladies and gentleman, thank you so much — thank you to Cameron Mackintosh productions, to the show’s creators Thomas Kail and of course Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast and crew,” Harry said.

“And as already mentioned, a round of applause for yourselves for taking part in this evening’s activities because you have together, raised a huge amount of money to change the lives of thousands of children in Botswana,” he continued in reference to his charity Sentebale.

“Through that work that we’re going to be doing now– we will be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV,” Harry added.

For the evening, Markle wore a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles paired with black heels. Meanwhile, Harry opted for a navy suit.

The newlyweds previously saw Hamilton earlier this year around Valentine’s Day as guests of Miranda.

Following this outing, Harry and Meghan will attend the annual awards night for his charity WellChild on September 4, which is a charity that provides support for seriously ill children.

Then on Sept. 6, the couple will attend the 100 Days to Peace gala.

The benefit will provide support for military veterans.