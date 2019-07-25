Prince Harry Signs Hospital's Visitors Book Previously Signed by Mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry is once again, following in his mother’s footsteps.

On Thursday morning, Harry stepped out in the town of Sheffield, England for three separate engagements with the focus on supporting children, higher education, and the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.

The first stop of’s busy day in Sheffield included a sweet connection to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who welcomed his son Archie with Meghan Markle on May 6, visited the Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Thursday to officially open its new wing. He signed the visitors book, which Diana also signed 30 years ago during a Nov. 1989 visit to the hospital.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Dr. Jane Goodall Had a Cuddle Session with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie!

Harry, 34, also met patients and their families, including children enjoying the new play room. His visit also included a stop in the plaster room, where children can design their casts with different colors, glitter and characters to make their experience more fun.

The hospital was only Prince Harry’s first stop of the day. After unveiling a plaque at the new wing, he will head to Sheffield Hallam University to learn about their commitment to applied learning in teaching and research. He met academics and students demonstrating a virtual reality rehabilitation project, which uses technology to make it easier for amputees to train themselves to use prosthetic limbs. Harry will also meet academics and students working with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, who have developed innovative new technology to provide alerts and assistance to field staff working in inhospitable and dangerous parts of the world, and engineering students who will present a race car they built.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Prince Harry Reenacts a ‘Chimp Greeting’ with Dr. Jane Goodall — See the Hilarious Moment

For his final stop of the day, Prince Harry will head to the Invictus UK Trials, where athletes will compete for a spot on Team UK at the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague in the Netherlands.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

At the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, the Duke of Sussex will meet wheelchair basketball competitors, then cheer on powerlifting competitors from the stands with friends and family before meeting the competitors and taking part in the medal presentation. Afterwards, Harry will join the swimming medal presentation ceremony, before meeting family and friends of the competitors.