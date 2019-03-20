Royal Touch! Watch Prince Harry Charmingly Quiet an Excited Dog with One Unexpected Move

If Prince Harry‘s calming effect on animals is any indication, life as a new father should be a breeze!

The 34-year-old royal joined young students from St. Vincent’s Catholic Primary School in Acton on Wednesday as they planted saplings in the school’s outdoor nature area – but first, he was welcomed by Winnie, the headteacher’s dog.

Prince Harry couldn’t resist bending down to give the pup a pet, and Winnie was clearly excited by her brush with royalty, wagging her tail and eagerly sniffing his hand as a student handled her leash. But when Harry raised his finger to his mouth to playfully shush the adorable dog, Winnie immediately obeyed and sat nicely so the prince could give her another pat on the head.

The sweet moment is just another indication that Harry’s magic touch and soothing abilities will extend to fatherhood. And it won’t be long – Meghan Markle is due to give birth to the couple’s first child next month.

Of course, Harry is already a dog dad! Before moving to London, Meghan had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto. Guy relocated with her across the pond while the other, Bogart, stayed behind with friends.

Harry and Meghan, 37, have also gotten their own dog together. Although they are still keeping the pooch’s name hush-hush, Meghan did let it slip that the couple’s new dog is a “she.”

During the Duchess of Sussex’s January visit to her new patronage, the animal charity Mayhew, she was very taken with one of the dogs: a Jack Russell Terrier named Minnie that she held in her arms.

Although Minnie was up for adoption, Meghan didn’t let herself get carried away.

“We can’t take another dog before the baby as our hands are too full!” she said.

CEO Caroline Yates added, “She has got dogs and they are an important part of her life and the family. They have the two dogs already and with the baby on the way, it might be a bit much that’s happening!”

Harry’s school visit on Wednesday was part of the ongoing campaign to secure forests around the globe under the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative that began in 2015 as a network of forest conservation programs throughout the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

After students planted saplings, Harry planted his own tree — a wild cherry sapling — in recognition of the achievements of the QCC and the Woodland Trust charity in providing 74,000 trees across the U.K.

On the way in, Harry crouched down and admired some special welcome signs that the children had created for his visit. The mini flags contained messages like, “Good luck with your baby.”