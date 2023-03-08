Prince Harry Shares 'What Gets Me Out of Bed Every Day' as He Takes the Stage in San Francisco

Prince Harry took the stage at BetterUp's Uplift summit.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux live from San Francisco on Wednesday. Prince Harry has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, taking on the job after stepping back from his senior royal role and relocating to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, 41.

The duo answered audience questions — although Harry quipped that some were "not appropriate."

When asked about what drives his purpose, Prince Harry spoke about being part of a team with a shared mission, such as during his time in the military and with his Archewell Foundation that he founded with Meghan.

"For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids," the father of Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana said before turning the conversation to "new dad" Robichaux.

Later in the event, Robichaux said he was learning about awe from his 9-month-old son.

"Kids ground you," Harry added.

Prince Harry also said that members of the Invictus Games community as well as his and Meghan's Archewell Foundation team use BetterUp.

While recently appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said his most used phone app is the BetterUp coaching platform.

"It's the quickest access to mental health coaching," Harry, who has been open about his use of coaching and therapy, said.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance at the BetterUp event will be his second with the company in recent months. In October 2022, Harry made a surprise appearance at BetterUp's Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco. He took the stage for a chat titled "The Mental Game" with Robichaux and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.

In video footage shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Prince Harry said, "I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life.' And the more people that we can get that to, the better."

The CIO continued, "So from a BetterUp standpoint, what we're trying to do now — the goal — is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses."

Meghan and members of the Archewell Foundation team spent Wednesday marking International Women's Day with a visit to Harvest Home. They created a pop-up baby boutique, hosted lunch from a female-owned restaurant and made a donation to the Los Angeles organization, which helps provide housing, mental well-being support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced challenges such as domestic violence, substance use and homelessness.

"Happy International Women's day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds or helping a woman in your community, let's all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!" said a message on the Archewell Foundation website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan announced the christening of their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, took place on Friday, March 3, in California. While confirming the news, the couple referred to their children's royal titles for the first time.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not receive the titles when they were born because they were great-grandchildren of the monarch. Instead, they were styled as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor." Their prince and princess titles are not yet reflected on the royal family's official website, but PEOPLE understands the palace will update the website to reflect the children's titles in due course.