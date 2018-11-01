Prince Harry Snapped an Amazing Photo of Meghan Markle Cradling Her Baby Bump on Royal Tour

Prince Harry is an Instagram husband!

The 34-year-old royal and wife Meghan Markle shared a message thanking New Zealand for hosting them on the final leg of their royal tour via Kensington Palace’s social media page on Thursday, accompanied by a photo of Meghan taken by the prince himself!

Harry snapped the photo during the last stop on the tour, a visit to the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua. In the impressive shot, the royal mom-to-be cradles her baby bump as she stands among the massive 117-year-old Redwood trees. Photo credit is given to the “Duke of Sussex,” making it clear who was behind the camera.

“Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis,” reads a statement from the couple in the caption. “Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.”

They also include a quote from Kate Sheppard, a prominent member of the women’s suffrage movement in New Zealand: “The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry shared his first-ever Instagram story in New Zealand a few days earlier, when Kensington Palace posted a shot of Abel Tasman National Park from the sky. Despite the gloomy weather, the beauty of the land was evident in the image of a lake surrounded by mountains.

“Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park,” the image was captioned, along with a helicopter emoji and a photo credit to the Duke of Sussex.

The post from Harry comes just days after Meghan, 37, made her own contribution to Kensington Palace social media. The Duchess of Sussex took a sweet photo of her husband as they rehearsed their speeches for the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony. In the striking black and white snapshot, Harry walks across the stage in a dark button-down shirt as he holds a microphone.

“📷 The Duchess of Sussex,” the tweet says in part, making it clear Meghan was the photographer.

The photo was posted via the Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts, which Meghan shares with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Harry. It’s the first image taken by Meghan that fans have been able to see since she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this year following her engagement to Harry in December 2017. Royals, with the exception of Princess Eugenie, do not have individual social media accounts.

Meghan had to give up her personal social media accounts before officially becoming a royal earlier this year. The former Suits star was an avid tweeter and posted regularly to her Instagram page. She also contributed to the social accounts for her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. Now that she’s settling into her life as a duchess, she’s found a new place for her social media skills: the Kensington Palace social accounts the couple shares with William and Kate.

Meghan might be able to further flex her artistic skills when taking photos of her and Harry’s new arrival in the spring, just like Kate has done with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.