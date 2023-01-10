Prince Harry Shares His and Meghan Markle's Go-to In-N-Out Burger Order: 'So Good!'

"I have a beautiful and blessed life," the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Published on January 10, 2023 08:36 AM
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry. Photo: Jenna Jones

In his new memoir Spare, Prince Harry delves into his past like never before, sharing some of the most intimate moments of his life.

"I've been working on this for the past two years and have poured my heart and soul into it, choosing each moment with care. It has been a privilege to be able to tell my story in my words," Harry says in this week's exclusive PEOPLE cover story.

Harry also opened up to PEOPLE about life in the present with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 19 months.

"I have a beautiful and blessed life — one that comes with a platform and with it responsibility, that Meghan and I plan to use wisely," he says. "I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Prince Harry. Jenna Jones

Since Harry's move to Montecito, California, in 2020 following his decision to step back from royal life in the U.K., Harry has acclimated to life in America — and that includes a craving for fast food.

Last year, Meghan shared that Harry's favorite fast food restaurant is In-N-Out Burger, which they frequent when they commute to Los Angeles for meetings.

"There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order," Meghan told Variety last fall.

Now, Harry is sharing their go-to orders, revealing to PEOPLE: "In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that's just for me! Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

Looking towards the future, Harry says he is "optimistic for what's to come."

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

And while the title of his memoir Spare is a nod to his position in the royal family's line of succession, he has found a new identity in recent years.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

"A husband and a father – first and foremost – as well as a veteran, environmentalist, and mental health advocate," he tells PEOPLE. "I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids."

