Prince Harry Shares Fears for Meghan Markle: 'I Lost My Mother, Now I Watch My Wife Falling Victim'

Prince Harry doesn’t want to see “history repeating itself” when it comes to the “ruthless” treatment he says his wife Meghan Markle is receiving in the British tabloid press.

In an emotional statement on Tuesday, the royal, 35, spoke candidly about the “bullying” both Meghan and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, received.

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives,” he said. “Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Diana died in 1997 when her car crashed in a Paris tunnel while being chased by paparazzi.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” Harry continued. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Harry Tim Graham/Getty

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Are a Unit,’ Says Source: ‘They Lean on Each Other’

The royal has spoken out recently about the emotional toll his mother’s death had on him over the years. Harry said that losing his mom Princess Diana on the “public platform” affected his personal and public life, and consequently his mental health.

“I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well,” he said in 2017.

Now, as a husband and father, Harry is taking a powerful stance in speaking out against their “painful” experience.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in,” he said.

Harry also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday in the U.K. over the publication of a private letter. Any proceeds from damages will be donated to an anti-bullying charity, Harry revealed.