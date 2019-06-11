Royal Rock Out! Which Superstar Singer Is Prince Harry Hosting at Palace Charity Concert Tonight?

Prince Harry and Rita Ora are teaming up for a special reason.

The new father, 34, stepped out on Tuesday night for a concert to help raise funds for Sentebale, a charity founded in 2006 by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.

The concert was a celebration that blended African and Western culture. Ora, known for her hits like “How We Do (Party)” and “I Will Never Let You Down,” headlined the event at the Hampton Court Palace in London. Spoken word artist and Sentebale ambassador George the Poet (George Mpanga) also performed to an audience of 3,000 people.

Other highlights of the evening’s line-up included 2018 Britain’s Got Talent finalists B Positive, Zulu ballet INALA, music from West End shows featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir and Morena Leraba, a musician and shepherd from Lesotho who fuses traditional Famo music with a playful mix of other genres.

Upon his arrival, the Duke of Sussex met some of the artists performing in the concert as well as two of Sentebale’s Let Youth Lead advocates.

Celebrities also came out to show their support, including Rosamund Pike, Tom Hardy and Vicky McClure.

Harry enjoyed the show before taking the stage himself to make some remarks.

In 2016, Coldplay headlined the first-ever concert on the East Lawn of Kensington Palace (Harry’s home at the time) to benefit Sentebale.

The event also featured Grammy winner Joss Stone, the Basotho Youth Choir, George the Poet and African-Norwegian singing and songwriting duo Nico and Vinz. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance, as were Peter and Autumn Phillips.

“What we know is that HIV is a virus that thrives off silence and feeds on stigma,” Harry told the crowd four years ago. “Every single one of us has a responsibility to educate ourselves. To do what we can to speak out and stamp out the silence..and fear. “We must follow the example of Lesotho and meet one of the great challenges of our generation with optimism, energy and openness.”

“That’s what tonight is about. When people come together for a purpose we can achieve extraordinary things,” he continued.

Harry set up Sentebale with Prince Seeiso and has now widened its work from out of the mountain kingdom to Botswana and Malawi. The charity says that despite great progress made worldwide in combatting the AIDS epidemic, HIV remains one of the leading causes of death for adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa, where three out of four new HIV infections among 15–19-year-olds are among young women. Stigma is a major factor preventing youth from knowing their HIV status and accessing lifesaving treatment and care.

Prince Harry also competes in charity polo matches to raise money for the organization, including one last month in Rome, where he teamed up with professional polo pal Nacho Figueras.