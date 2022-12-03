Prince Harry Sends Message — Dressed as Spider-Man — to Kids Who Lost a Parent in British Armed Forces

Prince Harry decided to be a superhero this year when he submitted a video message to the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, dressed up as Spider-Man for a clip he shared with the charity — which helps children and young people who lost a parent in the British Armed Forces — during the organization's annual Christmas party, which featured a theme of Heroes and Villains.

"Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents," Harry said in the video. "But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."

At the party, the children were told that villains were trying to ruin Christmas, and they were tasked with "defeating them" as part of the theme. "Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that," Harry instructed the kids. "Find them, and don't let them ruin Christmas."

Back in 2019, Harry sent in a different video for the event, where he dressed up as Father Christmas.

The charity was set up in 2010 by Nikki Scott, whose husband, Corporal Lee Scott, died in Afghanistan the year before. Harry first met her at the Party at the Palace back in 2017, before he and wife Meghan Markle chose Scotty's as a charity to benefit from their wedding a year later. The charity offers children support through education, group events, and gifts, and also offers guidance to parents and others caring for them.

"It's cool that someone who's been through the same experience as us is thinking about us," 12-year-old Scotty member Emily Reynolds — who lost her father, Sergeant Antony Reynolds, in 2018, said in a release from the charity. "He's not just someone who's trying to be sympathetic, he actually knows what it's like to grow up without your parent. My friends think it's really cool that I get letters and messages from Prince Harry."

Ben O'Donnell, a 14-year-old boy who was nine weeks old when his dad, Warrant Officer Class 2 Gary O'Donnell, died, added: "It's not the first time Prince Harry has shown us that he's thinking about us and it's good to hear from him again this Christmas. He's gone to a lot of effort which shows he genuinely cares. It's great he wore the Spider-Man outfit. Maybe he'll be the next Spider-Man!"

Princess Diana and Prince Harry Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Scott called Harry's continued support "incredible" in a release, noting that he understands there are "certain times of the year that can be particularly challenging" for the kids. Harry was 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

"Christmas is one of those times," Scott continued. "We have the party to remind our members they aren't alone, but also to facilitate the opportunity for members to meet others and forge friendships. In addition, it provides an opportunity for parents/carers to gain access to resources and information to help them support their children."

On what would've been Diana's 61st birthday this year, the Duke of Sussex honored his late mother by surprising recipients of the Diana Award at a ceremony over the summer. "There isn't a day during the past two and half decades where I haven't thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother, but on all of our lives," he said at the time.

"I see her legacy in all of you," Harry continued. "I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum's legacy when I look at my own children every day."