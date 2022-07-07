Prince Harry Seeks Judicial Review Over U.K. Police Protection for His Family

Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex appeared at the High Court in London on Thursday

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (12971199do) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service Platinum Jubilee, London, United Kingdom - 03 Jun 2022

Prince Harry is fighting for the safety of his family.

On Thursday, lawyers for the Duke of Sussex, 37, asked the High Court in London to grant permission for a judicial review into the status of his U.K. government-funded security.

The hearing follows a February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to remove Harry's automatic right to U.K. police security following his decision to step back from front-line royal duties.

The Court heard on Thursday that Harry and wife Meghan Markle's security has since been dealt with on a "flexible, case-by-case" basis.

His legal team has previously stated that Harry "does not feel safe" bringing children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the U.K. under this arrangement. Backing up the point Thursday, his attorney Shaheed Fatima stated in court that "what flexible sometimes means is no security."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. The royal family | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The lawyer also revealed that Harry believed RAVEC was a completely independent committee at the time of his split from his royal duties and was not aware that Queen Elizabeth's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, was a member.

While Fatima said that she did not believe this created any bias in RAVEC's decision, she added that Harry was surprised to learn about Young's involvement because "he was told that it was an independent decision."

"We did know that the Royal Household was part of RAVEC, but did not know what role it had in this decision," she said, adding that there were "significant tensions" between Harry and certain people who were on the committee that made the decision over his protection.

In reply, Judge Jonathan Swift stated that it was "obvious" the Royal Household was involved with RAVEC's decision because of their long-standing involvement on the committee.

"The penny must have dropped," Judge Swift added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks on stage during the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

In reply, U.K. government attorney Sir James Eadie QC stated that RAVEC was only forced to reassess Harry's security following his decision to step back with Meghan, 40, and based its decision on the core principle of "whether the security should be automatic" because of the change in circumstance.

Eadie added that the whole thing was "purely a matter of judgment for RAVEC" and that Harry "should not be able to simply demand security," because he is the Queen's grandson.

"Police are actively putting themselves at risk in the public interest," he added.

The result, Eadie stated, was that RAVEC hit upon a compromise decision to implement a flexible, case-by-case approach to Harry's security whenever he visited the UK.