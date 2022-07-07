Prince Harry Seeks Judicial Review Over U.K. Police Protection for His Family
Prince Harry is fighting for the safety of his family.
On Thursday, lawyers for the Duke of Sussex, 37, asked the High Court in London to grant permission for a judicial review into the status of his U.K. government-funded security.
The hearing follows a February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to remove Harry's automatic right to U.K. police security following his decision to step back from front-line royal duties.
The Court heard on Thursday that Harry and wife Meghan Markle's security has since been dealt with on a "flexible, case-by-case" basis.
His legal team has previously stated that Harry "does not feel safe" bringing children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the U.K. under this arrangement. Backing up the point Thursday, his attorney Shaheed Fatima stated in court that "what flexible sometimes means is no security."
The lawyer also revealed that Harry believed RAVEC was a completely independent committee at the time of his split from his royal duties and was not aware that Queen Elizabeth's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, was a member.
While Fatima said that she did not believe this created any bias in RAVEC's decision, she added that Harry was surprised to learn about Young's involvement because "he was told that it was an independent decision."
"We did know that the Royal Household was part of RAVEC, but did not know what role it had in this decision," she said, adding that there were "significant tensions" between Harry and certain people who were on the committee that made the decision over his protection.
In reply, Judge Jonathan Swift stated that it was "obvious" the Royal Household was involved with RAVEC's decision because of their long-standing involvement on the committee.
"The penny must have dropped," Judge Swift added.
In reply, U.K. government attorney Sir James Eadie QC stated that RAVEC was only forced to reassess Harry's security following his decision to step back with Meghan, 40, and based its decision on the core principle of "whether the security should be automatic" because of the change in circumstance.
Eadie added that the whole thing was "purely a matter of judgment for RAVEC" and that Harry "should not be able to simply demand security," because he is the Queen's grandson.
"Police are actively putting themselves at risk in the public interest," he added.
The result, Eadie stated, was that RAVEC hit upon a compromise decision to implement a flexible, case-by-case approach to Harry's security whenever he visited the UK.
At the close of the hearing, Judge Swift said that he now has to decide whether Harry's legal team has put forward an "arguable case" that can be heard at a further hearing. He added that he expected to deliver a written decision by the end of July.