Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Had a 'Missed Opportunity' for 'Representation' with Meghan Markle

"I think the same process I went through with regarding my own unconscious bias would be hugely beneficial to them," the Duke of Sussex said on Good Morning America

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on January 9, 2023 09:04 AM
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
March 11, 2019: Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Charles chat during a Commonwealth Day appearance . Photo: RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry is speaking about the "enormous missed opportunity" of his wife Meghan Markle joining the royal family.

During an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan that aired Monday ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex said he "genuinely" believes the monarchy should continue — with some modernization.

"I think the same process that I went through with regarding my own unconscious bias would be hugely beneficial to them," he said of his family. "It's not racism, but unconscious bias — if not confronted, if not learned and grown from, then that can move into racism. But there was an enormous missed opportunity with my wife."

Strahan asked Harry to elaborate: "I understand what you mean when you said there was a lost opportunity with your wife, but explain that to those who may not."

"Representation is what she said to me right from the beginning, is representation," Harry said. "And I, as a privileged white man, didn't really understand what she was talking about."

Speaking with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Prince Harry said that the treatment of Meghan differed from other women who joined the royal family.

"What Meghan had to go through was similar, in some part, to what Kate [Middleton] and what [Queen] Camilla went through — very different circumstances," Prince Harry said of the scrutiny the women faced because of their respective relationships with Prince William and King Charles III. "But then you add in the race element, which was what the press, British press, jumped on straight away," Harry said.

"I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted," he continued. "Hell, I was probably bigoted, before the relationship with Meghan."

Repeating the statement, Cooper asked, "You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?"

"I don't know," Harry replied. "Put it this way — I didn't see what I now see."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Prince Harry also hopes for reconciliation with his father King Charles III, brother Prince William and the rest of his family.

"If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," he said on Good Morning America. "I genuinely believe that, and that's kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad."

