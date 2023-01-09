Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Sad' But Not Surprised by His Royal Exit

Prince Harry is sharing what his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II thought of his and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal roles.

In a Monday interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan ahead of the release of his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex spoke about how the Queen, who died in September, reacted when they announced in Jan. 2020 that they would no longer be working members of the royal family.

"Did she ever express that she was upset at you?" Strahan asked.

Harry replied, "For what?"

"For wanting to change your role in the family," the former NFL star clarified.

"No," Prince Harry said. "My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on, she knew how hard it was. She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it had got to that point."

Prince Harry, 38, said the couple proposed a hybrid position where they split their time between the U.K. and Canada, continuing to serve the Queen. However, as he detailed in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, that idea was rejected.

Strahan asked Prince Harry, "There are going to be people saying, 'Why aren't they either be in or get out?' Because if you get out, there's no hypocrisy."

"I can't ever get out," the Duke of Sussex responded. "And I'm incredibly aware of my position and I'm incredibly grateful for the life that I've had and continue to live, but there's no version of me ever being able to get out of this."

Harry added that he was "stunned" that his family allowed security to be taken away from him, his wife and his children during their "most vulnerable point."

Strahan asked, "Do you think that they didn't understand your concerns or they didn't concern themselves with your concerns — they didn't care?"

"I think probably a little bit of both," Harry replied.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry said that he was aware that writing his memoir would open him up to criticism.

"The only way that I can protect us, the only way that I can correct those mistruths is by writing something — the truth — in one place," he said. "And I fully accept that writing a book is feeding the beast anyway."

Prince Harry also hopes for reconciliation with his father, brother and the rest of his family.

"If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," he said. "I genuinely believe that, and that's kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad."