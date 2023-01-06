Prince Harry Says Princess Diana 'Would Be Sad' About His Relationship with Prince William Today

Prince Harry is thinking of Princess Diana as he shares his story with the world in Spare.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, spoke with Michael Strahan about what his late mother would think of his relationship today with Prince William in his second U.S. television for his memoir, out Jan. 10. Prince Harry addressed the sensitivity in a segment of his upcoming sit-down with the Good Morning America anchor shared to Twitter Thursday.

"How would your mom feel about your relationship with your brother?" Strahan, 51, asked. Pausing for a moment, Harry replied, "I think she would be sad."

"I think she would be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship," he continued.

"I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30," he added.

Prince Harry's conversation with Strahan will air Monday at 7 a.m. EST on GMA, followed by the special "Prince Harry: In His Own Words" at 8:30 p.m.

In another preview of his interview with the NFL Hall of Famer shared to social media, Strahan quoted Spare and asked Harry to elaborate on calling his elder brother William, 40, his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis."

"Strong words. What did you mean by that?" the anchor asked.

"There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," Harry replied. "I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare.' "

Speaking with his cohosts, Strahan said that he had read Prince Harry's book, which includes insight into the grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was 12, his military service and his roles as a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

"He is not holding anything back," Strahan said on GMA. "I read the book from the front page to the last, and you're amazed at how open he is."