"It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here," Prince Harry said

Prince Harry Says One of Son Archie's First Words Was 'Grandma': 'My Mom Would Be Incredibly Proud of Me'

Archie's first words were very sentimental for Prince Harry.

In his new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex, 36, revealed that one of his 2-year-old son's first words was "grandma" as a sweet nod to Princess Diana.

According to Harry, a photo of his late mother, who tragically died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in 1997, is currently hanging in Archie's nursery at the home he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

As for Archie's very first word, Harry previously revealed that it was "crocodile."

"He's got the most amazing personality. He's already putting three or four words together, he's already singing songs," he told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show earlier this year.

"Three syllables," the proud dad remarked of Archie's first word at the time.

On the fifth episode of The Me You Can't See, which featured never-before-seen footage of Archie swinging on a hanging bench alongside his father, Harry also reflected on the loss of Diana.

"I wish she could've met Meghan," he said. "I wish she was around for Archie."

Still, the father of one — who is expecting a baby girl with Markle, 39, later this summer — believes his mother would have been proud of the man he is today and the life that he's created for his family.

"Yeah, I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," he said.