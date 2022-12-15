Prince Harry Hints King Charles' Office Leaked News of His Canada Move Plans with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says things should have gone differently.

In episode five of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, the Duke of Sussex, 38, alleged that someone inside the palace leaked the private plans he and Meghan Markle had made to move to Canada after he put them in writing to King Charles III. Prince Harry implied that his father's office allowed this bombshell news to drop in January 2020, catapulting him and his wife into chaos regarding the future of their senior royal roles.

According to Harry, it was between December 2019 and January 2020 that they first floated the idea of moving to Canada to Charles, 74, while abroad in Vancouver Island, Canada during the Christmas season with their son Archie Harrison, now 3 ½.

"We thought it would be good to give ourselves some breathing space, but also we were really passionate about continuing our work throughout the Commonwealth, to support the Queen," Harry explained — and desirably, the royal rota reporters would not be there.

"You guys can be on the front pages of all the papers, you can have it exactly the way you want it," Meghan, 41, said, alluding to the rest of the royal family. "And we can just go about doing the work in the name of the Queen."

Prince Harry revealed that he and his wife had discussed the idea of moving to New Zealand in 2018 or relocating to Africa in 2019, which Meghan was excited about.

"The job is a lot of cause-driven work, so I thought, 'This is great.' There's an asset in having a woman of color when you have 50-plus Commonwealth countries, the majority of which are people of color," she said.

Harry said that the palace signed off on him and Meghan moving to South Africa but the "whole plan was scrapped" after the internal plans were leaked to The Times "because it's now become a public debate."

"By the time I was speaking to my father from Canada, the family and their people knew that we were trying to find a different way of working for a minimum of two years. Minimum. 'Okay, Canada,' I was speaking to my father. 'This is the plan,' " Prince Harry said. "And he says, can you put it in writing? And I said, 'I'd rather not, because of what happened last time,' " he continued, referencing South Africa.

"He says, 'I can't do anything unless you put it in writing,' so I put it in writing," Harry continued. "Sent him emails on the 1st and the 2nd and 3rd of January. And in one of those, I'd mentioned in one of those, if this wasn't going to work out, then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be. So that was the plan."

"Before we left, spoke to my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] as well. And I told her that we're coming back on the sixth. And I would love to come and see you. She knew that we were finding things hard," the Duke of Sussex went on. "I had spoken to her many times about it. She told me that she had no plans for the week. And she said, 'Well, why don't you come up and instead of having tea, why don't you stay the night, you and Meghan?' "

Meghan recalled that she and Harry were flying from Vancouver to London when her husband learned he wouldn't be allowed to see his grandmother after all, as her schedule was suddenly full.

"And that was certainly the opposite to what she had told me. Once we were back in the U.K., I rang her and said, 'I'm now told me that you're busy,' " Harry recalled of his conversation with his grandmother and monarch, who died in September at age 96. "She goes, 'Yes, I didn't know that I was busy, I've been told that I'm busy. I've actually been told I'm busy all week.' "

"I was like, 'Wow,' " Harry said of the shock. "…Later that afternoon, we found out that this story was coming out — somehow the tabloids knew about this proposal [to move abroad]."

Meghan continued, "His dad said, 'Put it in writing.' And he did and five days later it was on the front page of the newspaper," she said, as a January 2020 headline from The Sun flashed across the screen.

"The Sun has learned they will start discussing their plans Wirth senior royals — expected to include the Queen and Prince Charles — in the coming days," it read.

"It became clear that the institution leaked the fact that we were going to move back to Canada and the key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway," Harry charged. "I was like, 'Wow, like our story, our life literally got taken from underneath us.' "

"You could feel the ticking clock at that point. So with our team, we decided we would put out a statement that we were going to sadly be stepping back, not stepping down, but to just have a reduced role," Meghan said, referencing their historic announcement, released January 8, 2020.

