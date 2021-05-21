“I’ve learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. And I have my wife to thank for that,” the Duke of Sussex said

Prince Harry Says He's 'More Comfortable' in His Skin After Therapy: ' I Have My Wife to Thank for That'

Prince Harry is thanking wife Meghan Markle and his growing family for being a light in the darkness.

Speaking openly in the new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex says the support from his spouse empowered him to seek professional help for his mental health.

After starting therapy to reach a healthier headspace four years ago, Harry, 36, explains he's feeling better today than he has in the last 32 years.

"Therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything. That's why I'm here now. That's why my wife is here now," Harry tells Oprah in the series' fifth episode. "Without therapy and without doing the work, we would not be able to withstand this. I've never had any anger through this, I've always had compassion."

"I'm now a more comfortable in my own skin. I don't get panic attacks," he reveals. "I've learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. And I have my wife to thank for that."

In an earlier conversation, the prince revealed his wife was the one who ultimately urged him to seek help to address challenges stemming from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, and the harsh glare of growing up in the royal spotlight thereafter.

Reflecting on his new life in California today, Harry cites his growing family as his inspiration and strength on the road to healing.

"Now we've got our beautiful little boy who keeps us busy, who keeps us running around, makes us laugh every day which is great," he says. "We've got two dogs and then another little baby girl on the way. I never dreamt that."

Now, the couple's son, Archie Harrison, 2, will become a big brother when their baby girl arrives this summer — and the prince says he knows his mother would be elated.

"Yeah, I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," Harry says.

"So not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year," he adds.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental-health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, premiered on Apple TV+ on May 20.