Prince Harry Says He's Ensuring the Queen Is 'Protected' and Has the 'Right People Around Her'

Prince Harry always has Queen Elizabeth's best interest at heart.

In a preview of an interview airing Wednesday on Today, the Duke of Sussex, 37, sat down with Hoda Kotb at the 2022 Invictus Games, which took place in The Hague in the Netherlands, to talk all about his recent visit with his grandmother.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her … She's on great form," Harry told Kotb, 57, later adding, "It was really nice to catch up to her."

The Archewell founder also noted that although his family is not based in England – he and wife Meghan Markle relocated to the States and currently reside in Montecito, Calif. with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months – he continues to check up on the Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday.

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he explained of the Queen, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."

Harry and Meghan, 40, stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle last week as the couple made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. One of the topics they discussed was the games, which Harry started in 2014.

"She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them," the Duke of Sussex told the BBC on Monday. "So, it was great to see her. I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."

The Invictus Games, an adaptive sports competition for wounded warriors founded by British Army veteran Harry in 2014, takes its motto "I am" from the famous William Ernest Henley poem, which includes the lines, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul." For Harry, "the poem is a reminder that you have the power to take control of your life."

In this week's exclusive cover story, Harry tells PEOPLE being a father has made the games and the athletes have even more of an impact on him.

"Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it," Harry tells PEOPLE. "When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened.