    Prince Harry Says He Saw 'Red Mist' in Prince William During Fight About Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry opens up about his brother's alleged attack in a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview, which airs Sunday

    By Simon Perry
    Published on January 6, 2023 08:08 AM
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
    Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Prince Harry is talking more about his claim that Prince William attacked him following a fight over Meghan Markle.

    The argument outlined in Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, is alleged to have taken place at Harry's London home in 2019, according to a leaked extract of the book published by The Guardian.

    When William arrived at Harry's home of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Harry claims his older brother was already "piping hot," according to the report.

    Now, in a new clip from Harry's interview with ITV anchor Tom Bradby airing Sunday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, says, "I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years. I saw this red mist in him — he wanted me to hit him back but I chose not to."

    According to the report, Harry says the incident began when William, 40, called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive." Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

    Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
    Prince Harry and Tom Bradby. ITV News

    "He set down (his glass of) water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry writes in Spare about what happened later on inside the home, according to The Guardian.

    "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

    William's office at Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the various claims in the book or the interviews.

    Prince William and Prince Harry
    Prince William and Prince Harry. Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images

    Elsewhere in the new trailer, Harry also opens up about his past drug use, telling Bradby that it is "important to acknowledge."

    When Bradby mentions that the book includes details of his use of marijuana, cocaine and magic mushrooms, Harry reiterates his desire to reconcile with the royal family.

    "I want reconciliation. But first, there needs to be some accountability," says Harry.

    Prince Harry book
    The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

    Revelations from early sales of the book in Spain and other leaks have brought a slew of other revelations from Harry's autobiography into the public domain.

