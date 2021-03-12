There were moments of levity during the sit-down that provided a glimpse into the couple's private relationship

Prince Harry Unexpectedly Sang During the Oprah Interview — and You Probably Missed It!

But amid the serious issues brought up during their two-hour sit-down, there were moments of levity that provided a glimpse into the couple's relationship and their new life in California — and it has Harry singing a new tune.

As Meghan and Oprah walked through the yard at the couple's new home in Montecito, Oprah asked, "What does it feel like here? What's the word?"

Meghan replied, "Peace," as the couple's two dogs, Guy and Pula, playfully ran around them. "Guy's been through everything with me," Meghan added about her rescue beagle. "I had him in Canada — I got him from a kill shelter in Kentucky."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then led Oprah into their chicken coop, aptly named, "Archie's Chick Inn."

"Hi girls!" Meghan called out to the hens, which were recently rescued by the couple. "I just love rescuing."

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry | Credit: CBS

Oprah then asked the couple what they were most excited about in their new life.

"I think just being able to live authentically — like this kind of stuff. It's so basic, but it's really fulfilling and just getting back down to basics," Meghan said.

She went on to reveal a new detail about the couple's wedding week in 2018.

"I was thinking about it, three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,' " Meghan shared. "So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Harry smiled as he sat nearby feeding the chickens, and suddenly sang softly, "Just the three of us," to the tune of the Bill Withers' classic, "Just the Two of Us."

During another joyful moment, Harry talked about being in the fresh air with the couple's son Archie.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: CBS

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs and go for hikes or down to the beach, which is so close. All these things are just the highlight for me," he said.

"It's just sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on his bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back and he's got his arms out like, 'woo!' chatting and going 'palm tree' and 'house.' "