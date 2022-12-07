Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen in New Photos from Surprise Pearl Harbor Visit on Veterans Day

An eyewitness told PEOPLE Prince Harry was "very respectful" while while touring the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii last month

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 03:19 PM
Prince Harry Pearl Harbor
Prince Harry . Photo: MC1 Jessica Pielop

Prince Harry is saluting American forces.

On Tuesday, Pearl Harbor Day, the prince's Archewell Foundation posted previously unseen photos from Harry's surprise visit to Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii on Veterans Day. In the five photos, Harry, 38, saluted Navy personnel in formation, posed with servicemen and their families, toured a USS Missouri memorial wall, and shook hands with Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo Pacific Command.

"In November, ahead of the 81st commemoration of Pearl Harbor Day, The Duke of Sussex visited Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu – a monument honoring the thousands of servicemembers and civilians affected by the tragedy," Archewell said in an accompanying statement. "As part of The Duke's continued commitment to remembering and honoring military personnel, veterans and families, he toured the sites of the USS Missouri and the USS Arizona alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo (Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet) and Admiral John Aquilino (Commander, U.S Indo Pacific Command), paying his respects with a ceremonial laying of flowers at the reflection pool."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> Pearl Harbor
Prince Harry. MC1 Jessica Pielop

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Harry toured the USS Arizona Memorial last month, visiting in a personal capacity. A somber site in American history books, the battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in December 1941. Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack, which drove the U.S. to enter World War II.

Dan Conover was touring the USS Arizona with his family on Veterans Day and opened up to PEOPLE about briefly interacting with the prince.

"He kind of approached us," Conover, 23, said. "I moved out of his way because he's royalty, I figured I'd let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting. He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good mate.' It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> Pearl Harbor
Prince Harry. MC1 Jessica Pielop

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The eyewitness added that there was an expert "who was basically explaining things to Prince Harry," as seen in the new shot from Archewell at the memorial wall.

The outing was likely extremely meaningful for Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours of Afghanistan.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> Pearl Harbor
Prince Harry. MC1 Jessica Pielop

Before stepping back from his role as a working member of the royal family in 2020, he held three honorary military titles — Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton Is 'Very Proud' of Prince William's Work on the Earthshot Prize
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Wins People's Choice Award: 'It Has Been Such a Labor of Love'
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Dazzling Aquamarine Ring to Accept Humanitarian Award
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Isaac Wood, four, with Blixen the reindeer, as children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
Christmas with Queen Camilla! Royal Opens London Home to Kids for Tree Trimming with Santa
Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles at rehearsals for the Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William to PEOPLE: 'The Future of Our Planet Hangs in the Balance'
Earthshot Prize winners - The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
From Oman to Kenya, Meet Prince William's Earthshot Prize Winners
Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Rare 'Date Night' in N.Y.C.: 'We Don't Get Out Much'
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
How Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Got on with the Job' Despite Hiccups During Boston Trip
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Kate Middleton Wears Earrings Designed by Recipient of Business Loan from King Charles' Prince's Trust
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Night Out in New York City
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Is the Cover Star of 'Good Housekeeping' — and Kate Middleton Is Also Featured in the Issue!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13652447h) Camilla Queen Consort and King Charles III Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 06 Dec 2022
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara —for the Second Time in Two Weeks!
2M0JE2G King Charles III (left) during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.
Kate Middleton Has Another Tiara Moment (in a Headpiece Not Seen in Years!) for Palace Reception
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
How Kate Middleton's Electric Green Rental Dress Was a Sartorial Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Britain's King Charles III travels in a DART carriage, to the Luton DART central terminal, during a visit to Luton DART Parkway Station in Luton, north of London on December 6, 2022
King Charles Allegedly Had Egg Thrown at Him (Again) During Latest Royal Outing
Boston, MA - December 2: From left to right, Chloe Bailey, Prince William, Princess Kate and Halle Bailey at The Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
My Brush with Royalty! What Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Was Like Behind the Scenes