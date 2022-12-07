Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen in New Photos from Surprise Pearl Harbor Visit on Veterans Day

Prince Harry is saluting American forces.

On Tuesday, Pearl Harbor Day, the prince's Archewell Foundation posted previously unseen photos from Harry's surprise visit to Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii on Veterans Day. In the five photos, Harry, 38, saluted Navy personnel in formation, posed with servicemen and their families, toured a USS Missouri memorial wall, and shook hands with Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo Pacific Command.

"In November, ahead of the 81st commemoration of Pearl Harbor Day, The Duke of Sussex visited Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu – a monument honoring the thousands of servicemembers and civilians affected by the tragedy," Archewell said in an accompanying statement. "As part of The Duke's continued commitment to remembering and honoring military personnel, veterans and families, he toured the sites of the USS Missouri and the USS Arizona alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo (Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet) and Admiral John Aquilino (Commander, U.S Indo Pacific Command), paying his respects with a ceremonial laying of flowers at the reflection pool."

Prince Harry. MC1 Jessica Pielop

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Harry toured the USS Arizona Memorial last month, visiting in a personal capacity. A somber site in American history books, the battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in December 1941. Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack, which drove the U.S. to enter World War II.

Dan Conover was touring the USS Arizona with his family on Veterans Day and opened up to PEOPLE about briefly interacting with the prince.

"He kind of approached us," Conover, 23, said. "I moved out of his way because he's royalty, I figured I'd let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting. He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good mate.' It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful."

Prince Harry. MC1 Jessica Pielop

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The eyewitness added that there was an expert "who was basically explaining things to Prince Harry," as seen in the new shot from Archewell at the memorial wall.

The outing was likely extremely meaningful for Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours of Afghanistan.

Prince Harry. MC1 Jessica Pielop

Before stepping back from his role as a working member of the royal family in 2020, he held three honorary military titles — Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.