Prince Harry 'Saddened and Disappointed' That His Request for a Remembrance Day Wreath Was Denied

Prince Harry was "saddened and disappointed" that his request for a wreath of poppies to be laid on his behalf at the national memorial in London on Remembrance Sunday was turned down.

And, if the decision had been given the go-ahead, there was a wreath ready and waiting for him as the official organizers of the event, which honors those who have been killed and wounded in war, had created a display and set it aside for Harry, the Duke of Sussex, it has emerged.

But it was decided by courtiers and palace officials that he couldn’t have his wreath added to those from other members of the royal family because he and Meghan Markle are no longer working members of the institution. The couple, who went ahead with their own memorial ceremony at a Los Angeles cemetery on Sunday, stepped back from being frontline royals in March.

PEOPLE confirmed Sunday that Harry, who served in the Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had asked for the wreath to be put there on his behalf as he was not able to be in the U.K. He “understands that he doesn’t have the same formal role in the family as he used to,” a source close to him adds. “But he was saddened and disappointed by the decision.”

Prince Harry lays his own wreath at a cemetery in L.A. on Sunday

As the story continued to unfold in the U.K. on Monday, The Sun published a picture of the wreath, which laid unused in a factory in Kent during yesterday’s official ceremony headed by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William and Prince Charles were among the royals leaving their tributes to the fallen at the Cenotaph.

Prince William laying his wreath on Sunday

The Queen, 94, who watched the ceremony from a balcony along with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was not consulted about the decision about her grandson’s wreath.

Harry and Meghan, 39, went ahead with their own ceremony more than 5,000 miles away in Los Angeles early on Sunday. There, in a private ceremony, at the National Cemetery, the couple placed flowers picked from their garden in Santa Barbara, California, at the gravesites of two soldiers who fought for Commonwealth armed forces — one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that's inscribed, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country."

Over the weekend, Harry told the Declassified podcast about how he continues the British tradition of wearing a poppy in tribute to veterans and for “the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn't. The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn't come home.”

It was previously announced that Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during a 12-month trial period following the couple's exit from their roles as senior members of the royal family. However, his honorary military positions will not be used.