"We were very keen to keep Prince Harry, he's been fantastic," a Rugby Football League source reportedly told the Telegraph

Prince Harry's Patronage Was 'Completely Blindsided' by His Removal as Prince William Projected as Replacement

The Rugby Football League will be missing their beloved patron.

Trusts and patronages will now revert back to Queen Elizabeth, 94, who will then distribute them among other working royals.

Two of those patronages were the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, which may see Prince William stepping in the vacant role, according to a report from The Telegraph.

"There will be a lot of disruption. The World Cup is in autumn and Prince Harry was expected to be front and center of that," a source from the Rugby Football League reportedly told the outlet, which also reported: "There have been rumors that he could have some role, that there could be some middle ground, but whether that is feasible I don't know."

The Rugby Football League source added, "We were completely blindsided by the news to be honest. We were very keen to keep Prince Harry, he's been fantastic."

The World Cup is expected to take place in northern England.

"The Duke of Sussex was a high-profile figure who embraced the World Cup and we hope the next appointment will be a continuation of that," the Rugby Football League source told the outlet.

A spokesperson for the Rugby Football Union did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Among the other trusts and patronages, Meghan and Harry are losing include the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, the Royal National Theatre, and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

In addition, Harry will also lose his honorary military appointments.

In their own statement about the news, Harry and Meghan's office said that the pair "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

Several of the patronages shared their gratitude to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on social media amid the announcement. The Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League made sure to thank Harry for serving as their patrons and shared photos of the Queen's grandson at some of their events over the years.