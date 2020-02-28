Prince Harry Rocks Out with Jon Bon Jovi at Famed Abbey Road Studios for a Special Cause

Image zoom PA Images

Prince Harry is rocking into the weekend alongside veteran hitmaker Jon Bon Jovi!

Harry, who Bon Jovi joked was nicknamed the “Artist Formerly Known as Prince” as he prepares to withdraw from his senior royal role, was at the iconic Abbey Road studios to promote a new song to aid his Invictus Games on Friday.

Bon Jovi, 57, led the Invictus Games Choir as they sung a version of his song, “Unbroken,” at the iconic recording home of The Beatles. And after watching the recording, Harry and Bon Jovi met members of the choir and competitors from previous Invictus Games who were invited to join the celebration.

The next Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014 for injured, wounded and sick armed forces members and veterans, take place in The Netherlands in May.

“Unbroken” appears on the singer’s upcoming album Bon Jovi 2020 and was written to highlight veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and to honor their service. Both of Bon Jovi’s parents served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and he is a longtime supporter of veterans’ welfare. The charity version of the Invictus Games Choir single will be released in March, in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

It’s not the first time Bon Jovi has rocked with a prince. In 2013, he joined Prince William (and Taylor Swift!) on stage at Kensington Palace for a royal version of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer.

Bon Jovi’s project for Harry was first announced on Instagram as an imagined text conversation between the two as they chatted about working together for the Invictus Games. In the post, Bon Jovi teased he’ll be bringing “some back up” to their recording session.

Harry returned to the U.K. this week for his final round of official royal engagements before he and wife Meghan Markle officially step down as senior working royals on March 31. Meghan is set to join Harry in London next week.