Did Prince Harry Just Reveal Whether He and Meghan Markle Are Having a Boy or Girl?

Prince Harry wants another princess in his life.

The royal father-to-be just revealed during a cycling event at the Invictus Games in Sydney on Sunday that he wants his first child with wife Meghan Markle, 37, to be a girl.

A video of the sweet moment posted by the Instagram fan account, Harry_Meghn_Up, shows a fan calling out to Harry, 34, that she hopes the baby “is a girl,” and Harry immediately responds, “So do I!” as he continues to walk along the bike path.

And while they toured around Melbourne on Friday, Harry appeared to hint at a preferred baby name — for a girl! He and Meghan met a fan with a baby named Harriet, who told UK outlet Sunday Express that Harry said: “That’s a great name.” Maybe Harriet — which is also the female version of his own name — will make the short list!

British oddsmakers are already accepting predictions for the royal baby’s name.

Victoria earned the top spot at 8/1 within the first minute of the baby news announcement, according to bookmaker William Hill. The name is a leading favorite for a girl for Ladbrokes as well at 8-1. Alice and Elizabeth are also tied at 8-1, according to William Hill.

For a boy, Ladbrokes bets place Albert and Arthur closely behind at 10-1, while William Hill has Alexander up at 7-1.

The names Diana and Charles (for the royal baby’s grandparents!) are also in the running.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news of the royal baby, due in the spring, on Monday, and have excitedly talked about their baby joy throughout the tour.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” Harry shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

He continued: “Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation.”

At the end of their first day in Sydney, speaking at a reception at Admiralty House, Harry said that he and Meghan couldn’t think of a “better place” to tell the world of their big news.

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, looking over to Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

The royal couple were also welcomed to Sydney with the first gifts for their little bundle of joy.

While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan, 37, said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.